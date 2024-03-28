Bixby Man Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed His Daughter Enters Not Guilty Plea

A Bixby father who is charged with first-degree manslaughter in a crash that killed his daughter enters a plea of not guilty.

Editor's Note: A previous headline for this story incorrectly stated that Binney was charged with 'murder' instead of 'manslaughter'. The current headline has been updated to reflect that. News On 6 apologizes for the error.

Elliott Binney was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and child neglect after prosecutors said he left the scene of the wreck that killed his daughter Shelby in January.

Bixby Police said Elliott was the driver with Shelby's mom and siblings in the SUV that crashed.

Police said Elliott was speeding while trying to pass another car in a no-passing zone and that he ran from the scene after the crash.

