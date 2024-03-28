Tulsa Organization Creates Library To Highlight Some Books Banned In Schools

The founder of a local organization said she recently visited a museum in Berlin, and 'The Diary of Anne Frank' sparked her interest to create the Banned Book Library.

A Tulsa organization teaching Black history outside of public schools is starting a new effort to educate the public.

Founder of Black History Saturdays, Kristi Williams, is opening a Banned Book Library to highlight banned books in schools across the state.

Williams said she recently visited a museum in Berlin and The Diary of Anne Frank sparked her interest to create the library.

The museum is sending her copies of banned books and more people have started donating to the program designed for individuals, from Pre-K students to adults.

The library will be open to those who participate in Black History Saturdays and people in the community.

To Kill a Mockingbird, Gender Queer, and books on the Tulsa Race Massacre are just a few of the titles being featured. Williams said she’s working to ensure this effort makes a difference.

"For my young folks or even adults, to see you don’t have to take what’s being given to you, you can do something about it. So if I can create Banned Book Library, they can do it too. You know, it just takes someone to care and just move into action," Williams said.

May 11 at 9:15 a.m. is when the banned book library will officially open at EduRec Tulsa during Black History Saturdays. That’s near 56th Street North and Peoria.

The library will also be open to the public three days a week. CLICK HERE to learn more about EduRec Tulsa.