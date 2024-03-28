Law Enforcement Honored At Annual Buckledown Awards Ceremony In Owasso

More than 250 officers, deputies and troopers from across the state were honored Thursday in the annual Buckledown Awards ceremony in Owasso.

By: News On 6

-

News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the event this year.

It was created more than 30 years ago to recognize the hard work and dedication of those in law enforcement who focus on traffic safety by stopping drunk and distracted drivers, stopping speeders and making sure kids and adults are buckled in safely.

Safe Kids Tulsa, Joy in the Cause and State Farm all support this event.

Congratulations to all those in Green Country who were honored.