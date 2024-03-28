'I Want His Life Ruined': Former Guard Accused Of Targeting Local Teen Violates Probation With Secret Phone

Franklin is now accused of coaching teenagers and having a secret cell phone, which prosecutors say violates his probation.

A former security guard who was put on federal probation is in trouble again.

An Owasso teenager says when she was 14, Mark Franklin, 26, sent her inappropriate messages.

Franklin is now accused of coaching teenagers and having a secret cell phone, which prosecutors say violates his probation.

Skiyelee Testerman says Mark Franklin was the security guard in her neighborhood so she and her family trusted him. She says now at 17, it's hard to trust anyone.

"For the first year and a half at least, I thought it was my fault, and that I did something," she said.

Skiyelee says Mark Franklin used to drive around as a security guard and follow her and her friends around and talk to them.

He claimed he had a sister and gave Skiyelee the phone number, so Skiyelle added who she thought, was the girl, on Snapchat, but it was actually Franklin pretending to be a teenage girl.

"Telling me to get with him so that way she could live vicariously through me, and just trying to pressure me to send him stuff and do stuff with him," she said.

Skiyelee says he then sent explicit messages and photos so she blocked him, told her mom and they filed a police report.

Franklin pled guilty to lying to the FBI about the messages and got three years probation.

Federal prosecutors accuse Franklin of having a cell phone his probation officer didn't know about and being a volunteer assistant soccer coach at Oolagah Schools, under a different name.

"There's no excuse for what he did, he was taught right from wrong, he has morals, like inside of him, he knows what morals are," said Skiyelee's mom, Liz Testerman.

Skiyelee says she dropped out of school because there's a security guard there who looks like Mark, and she's afraid. She says she's lost trust in men.

"I want him to go to jail and to be put on the sex offender's registry, I want his life ruined," Skiyelee said.

Oolagah Schools says Franklin was only a volunteer assistant coach for a couple of weeks, and it didn't work out. They say after he was gone, they found out about his criminal background.

His hearing on the probation violation is next month.