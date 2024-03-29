USDA To Invest Over $3 Million Into Oklahoma Renewable Energy Projects

The USDA announced it's investing more than $3 million into renewable energy projects in Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

The REAP Program provides grants and loans to help farmers, ranchers and rural small business owners expand their use of renewable energy.

The USDA says the investments will help cut energy costs allowing businesses to expand and create new jobs.

More than a dozen projects are already being funded through the program in Oklahoma.



