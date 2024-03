The parks will open again on Saturday, March 30, just in time for egg hunts!

By: News On 6

All Tulsa parks and community centers will be closed Friday, March 29 in observance of Good Friday.

The parks will open again on Saturday, March 30, just in time for egg hunts! There are 135 parks and trails within the city limits of Tulsa.

You can find a full list of locations on the City of Tulsa's website. CLICK HERE for more information.