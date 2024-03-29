Local Company Partners With Businesses To Incorporate Artificial Intelligence In Daily Operations

Safety Radar’s A.I. technology can collect, analyze, and communicate information in real time so companies can see the risks of their operation.

By: News On 6

A local company is partnering with other businesses to incorporate artificial intelligence to improve their day to day operations.

Safety Radar is a company in Tulsa that helps prevent job site accidents. They are now introducing A.I. technology to make that job easier.

Safety Radar’s A.I. technology can collect, analyze, and communicate information in real time so companies can see the risks of their operation.

CEO and Co-Founder Garrison Haning said their long term goal is to build a 24/7 safety digital assistant to help teams.

Haning said as they work to expand, they are facing some unique challenges.

"When you think about A.I., you think about San Francisco. You think about New York. We’re doing that tech development here in Tulsa. So one of the challenges we face is just finding the talented developers we can use to build out our systems and build out our infrastructure, so that A.I. can keep up," Haning said.

The company now works closely with public and private companies, with its main focus being energy companies.

One of them is Tulsa’s S&R compression, which builds vapor recovery units to control gasses from oil and gas industries.

Manager JR Deramus said the A.I. tech on the Safety Radar app allows employees to use data to guide them on best practices to improve operations.

He said it’s making a difference in cutting time and improving overall team engagement. That includes reporting incidents three times more than they were able to before.

"And also directing us in ways where we may have a bias or perception that we don’t understand, that this might be what we believe is a big opportunity or problem we’re having. When in reality the system doesn’t have those biases. So it is able to, you know, clearly show 'that’s a big deal but this is really what you need to focus on right now,'" Deramus said.

Deramus said his company provides incentives for employees to take advantage of this A.I. tech. He said he doesn’t view A.I. as replacing employees, just helping improve operations.

Safety Radar hopes to expand its focus beyond energy companies to other industries like aerospace and manufacturing.