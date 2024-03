The new movie "Twisters" will be coming out this summer and a lot of it was filmed here in Oklahoma. News On 6 Storm Tracker Sequoyah Quinton was on set as they were shooting part of this movie and joins us to talk about his experience.

By: News On 6

-

The new movie "Twisters" will be coming out later this summer and a lot of it was filmed here in Oklahoma.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Sequoyah Quinton was on set as they were shooting part of this movie. He joins us to talk about his experience.