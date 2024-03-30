Cowgirl Softball Falls To No. 2 Texas, 2-1

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 28-6 overall (8-3 in the Big 12). The Longhorns move to 29-4 on the year (9-2 in the Big 12).

By: OSU Athletics

Texas' right-hander Citlaly Gutierrez threw a one-run complete game, as the Oklahoma State softball team dropped game two of this three game set 2-1 Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 28-6 overall (8-3 in the Big 12). The Longhorns move to 29-4 on the year (9-2 in the Big 12).

Claire Timm opened the scoring for the Cowgirls with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The Longhorns bounced back with a pair of runs on a fielders-choice in the third by Mia Scott, and an infield single from Kayden Henry in the sixth.

Offensively, OSU was led by Tallen Edwards (2-for-3) and Timm (0-for-1 with an RBI).

Ivy Rosenberry moved to 8-3 on the year giving up one run over five innings pitched in the loss. Gutierrez improved to 6-0, holding the Cowgirls to one run and striking out six.

The attendance for tonight's top-10 matchup was 1,605, the second largest crowd in Cowgirl Stadium history.

The rubber match of this three-game set is set for tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium.

