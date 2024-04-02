EF-1 Tornado Confirmed To Have Passed Near Wynona By National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado caused damage near the town of Wynona, Oklahoma on Monday night.

By: News On 6

According to the NWS, their crews have found damage that is consistent with an EF1 tornado near Wynona and will continue to survey the rest of the northeast Oklahoma area and Osage County.

