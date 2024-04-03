1 In Custody After Standoff At Tulsa Home

One person is in custody after a standoff Tuesday night near Pine and Lewis, according to Tulsa Police. Officers said they are still searching for another suspect.

By: News On 6

Officers said they went to the home to look for a suspect wanted for a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Police said they used pepper spray to get everyone out of the house and searched the attic, but did not find who they were looking for.

Police did take one man into custody who they said also had warrants. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.