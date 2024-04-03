5 Separate EF-1 Tornadoes Touched Down In Northeast Oklahoma On April 1, National Weather Service Says

The tornadoes touched down in Hominy, Wynona, Barnsdall, Ochelata, and Delaware. The National Weather Service confirmed all five tornadoes were rated EF-1, with some wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

By: News On 6

The National Weather Service confirmed five separate tornadoes damaged parts of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday, April 1.

The tornadoes touched down in Hominy, Wynona, Barnsdall, Ochelata, and Delaware.

The National Weather Service confirmed all five tornadoes were rated EF-1, with some wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

The tornadoes uprooted trees, blew power poles down, damaged homes, and destroyed outbuildings. No one was hurt from these storms.

Related Stories:

Some Roads Closed Following Severe Weather Overnight In Barnsdall

EF1 Tornado Confirmed To Have Passed Near Wynona By National Weather Service

Barnsdall Community Works Together To Clear Debris From Severe Weather

Barnsdall Family Cleaning Up After Monday Storms