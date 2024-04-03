Latin Vibez In Tulsa Creates All-Out Dance Workout Experience

Isabel Perozo has been doing Zumba for almost 10 years. She and local Zumba instructor Alessander Valero are organizing Latin Vibez, which is an all-out dance workout experience. They join us to talk about the class and share a performance with Six In The Morning anchors.

By: News On 6

-

Zumba has been described as a workout that feels like a party and it has been around since the 1990s. It fuses Latin dance, Hip Hop and kickboxing.

Isabel Perozo has been doing Zumba for almost 10 years. Alessander Valero teaches Zumba at the Crunch Gym in Broken Arrow. They are organizing Latin Vibez, which is an all-out dance workout experience. This is the second year Latin Vibez will be held in Tulsa.

Perozo and Valero join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about it and share a performance with Six In The Morning anchors.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Latin Vibez and their upcoming events.

Tess: How did you get into Zumba and why do you love it?

Isabel: I'm a dancer but when I knew about Zumba, I was really happy because Zumba is a way to exercise, but fun and easy. So Zumba is a global movement. (Zumba) has a global impact to bring millions of people together to share their emotions and their experiences in a Zumba class. And the reason why I love Zumba is because you can be free. You can dance, despite you have to follow choreography. If you don't know how to dance, you can do whatever you want with the rhythm. And be free and grow yourself, your self confidence. So I love Zumba because it's a big family. You can be part of a big family.

Tess: Tell us about this Latin Vibez class and the organization. This is your second time hosting the event.

Isabel: Yes. We had a really big event last year with the International Swim Instructor Pedro Camacho. He's from Dominican Republic. He came and he did an amazing job. We had more than 150 people dancing in the same room. And we collect shoes, hundreds of shoes for children in need in Dominican Republic. (It) was awesome. And this year we're gonna have a Zumba masterclass with Brother Twins. They're from Columbia, but they live in New York. And we expect more than 250 people dancing in the same place, sharing emotions and of course promoting wellness and help.

Tess: The Brother Twinz, this will be their first stop to Tulsa, first time in Tulsa. And they're kind of influencers online as well. So this is a big deal to have them come to town, right?

Isabel: Yes, we were so happy that they said yes because this is the first time coming to Tulsa. They are professional dancer and choreographers and Zumba instructors. And they teach around the world from Asia, Europe, United States, South America. So we are so glad that they said 'Yeah! We are going to Tulsa.' And we're going to have a big party.

Tess: So we have one of the instructors, Alessander Valero is going to be here with dancers as well. So we're going to do a big group dance. Tell us a little bit about Alessander and where you all do your Zumba classes regularly.

Isabel: Well, Alessander is an amazing instructor. He's from Venezuela, like me. He's a dancer and choreographer and he has teach in Mexico, Peru, United States and many places. We are the organizer of these events because we love dance. And we love to share with people that kind of things. He's amazing. You're gonna meet him in a few minutes and he's so excited about this. This is a dream come true for him and he's just waiting. And he can't wait to share his experience and he's energy with you and with all the guests.

Find Perozo and Valero's social media below:

Alessander Valero: @latin.vibez and @alesszumba

Isabel Perozo: @isabelperozo