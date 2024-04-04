Connors State Wins Inaugural A&M Classic 12-2 Over NEO A&M College At ONEOK Field

Manny Diaz leads the way for the Cowboys with 5 RBIs

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 1:09 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Tulsa, OK -

The Connors State Cowboys beat the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen 12-2 in 8 innings at ONEOK Field Tuesday night in the first-ever A&M Classic.

The Cowboys jumped on the board early, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead after 3 innings. 5 Cowboys drove in runs, led by Wally Diaz who went 2-for-4 at the plate with 5 RBIs. Twine Palmer, a freshman from McAlester, picked up the win on the mound, giving up only 1 run on 1 hit in 7 innings. It was his seventh win of the season. Brannon Westmoreland from Haskell pitched the final inning, giving up 1 run on 2 hits.

For NEO, two Golden Norsemen drove in runs, including former Owasso Ram Jackson Smith. Gabriel Archambault took the loss on the mound, giving up 7 runs in 5.1 innings.

The same two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday in Miami.
