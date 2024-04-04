Woman Arrested, Accused Of Killing Tulsa Man In 2015

Tulsa Police said the suspect, 50-year-old Tanikka West, was arrested and placed in custody on Thursday.

A woman whose accused of stabbing and killing a Tulsa man in 2015 is in custody, authorities confirm.

Tulsa Police said the suspect, 50-year-old Tanikka West, was arrested and placed in custody on Thursday.

An affidavit says West and her girlfriend stabbed Rodney Dorsey inside his home in the 2200 block of North Atlanta Court in January 2015.

In 2023, authorities received a tip from a woman who hired West as a housekeeper.

They say West told the woman she had hit a man with a lamp, cut his throat and stabbed him multiple times because he tried to "jump on her girlfriend."

Investigators say West was arrested on rape charges in Nowata County last November, and her DNA came up as a match from the murder scene.

West is accused of first-degree murder.

