Tulsa Restaurant Owner Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting His Employees

Nabil Alame, the owner of The Goat restaurant in Tulsa, was arrested and accused of sexual assault on several of his employees on Thursday. He has since been released on a $350,000 bond.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa restaurant owner who was arrested on Thursday and accused of sexually assaulting his employees is out on a $350,000 bond.

Tulsa Police said Nabil Alame, the owner of The Goat in Tulsa, was booked on April 11 after an investigation involving the TPD Special Victims Unit.

Police said multiple female employees accused him of several sexual assaults including slapping, being forced to drink alcohol, being forced to do cocaine, being spit on, threatening to be fired and more.

The victims said the assaults happened in the restaurant and inside his nearby apartment.

Alame has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape by instrumentation, three counts of preparing obscene material and three counts of sexual battery, according to Tulsa Police.

Alame was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and was released on a $350,000 bond.