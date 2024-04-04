Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Executed For 2002 Double Murder

Michael Smith was on death row for more than 20 years and was the first person executed in Oklahoma this year.

A man has been executed for murdering two women in separate shootings on the same day in 2002.

The families of the two victims said their memories will live on forever and justice has been served.

Smith was put to death by lethal injection for killing Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru in two separate killings on the same day in 2002.

Moore was a 40-year-old mom and Pulluru was 24 years old.

Media witnesses who viewed the execution say it seemed similar to others they have witnessed with nothing out of the ordinary.

They say Smith declined to say last words but could be heard telling his spiritual advisor to tell Smith’s family he loves them.

Smith lost consciousness at 10:14 and was declared dead at 10:20.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond read statements from the two families of the victims.

"Today and always, we honor the mother, the sister, the aunt, the cousin, the niece, and the angel on earth and in heaven," he read. The memory of her life, her work and her deeds will continue to live on. Justice has been served. "

"Sharath was the life of our family. We are a very close family, and his sudden death in such a violent manner has affected our family's lives every day since. He will forever live in our hearts. We are thankful justice was served today."

Wade Lay is the next inmate to be executed. That's scheduled for June 6.

