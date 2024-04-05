'Definitely Upsetting': Stigler High School Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Child Pornography Possession

The OSBI says an online tip helped start an investigation that led to the arrest of a Stigler High School teacher accused of having child pornography.

A parent tells News On 6 she is shocked by the arrest, but is glad the teacher is in jail.

Agents arrested 61-year-old Donald Holt after a five-month investigation. Holt is accused of having and distributing child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Holt was a high school history teacher at Stigler High School.

“It was definitely upsetting, very overwhelming,” said Kimberly Owens, a parent of four kids in the district. “When they go to school, I expect to be able to trust the teachers to keep them safe.”

The OSBI says the investigation started last November after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material. Agents served a search warrant at Holt’s home.

“Based on the evidence obtained during that investigation, Holt was located and he was arrested,” said Hunter McKee, a spokesperson for OSBI.

In a letter sent to parents, the superintendent says the investigation does not involve any students in the district. It also adds that Holt submitted his resignation and is no longer employed.

The district says it is fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies. The superintendent says counseling is available to any student who wants it.

“The school district did a tremendous job working with us,” said McKee. “They understood that when this case was presented, that they worked swiftly and did what they could in order to help us.”