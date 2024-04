The market will be open Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

By: News On 6

-

The Rose District Farmers Market in Broken Arrow is opening this weekend, April 6.

The market will be open Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SNAP benefits and the Double Up Oklahoma program will also be available.

All vendors accept cash, but only some can process credit cards.

CLICK HERE to see more about the market.