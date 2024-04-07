Powwow At University Of Tulsa Celebrates Native American Culture

Many people gathered at the University of Tulsa on Saturday for a Powwow to celebrate and honor the Native American culture in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

The free event featured a Gourd dance, local vendors and more.

Organizers said this was the first event in over five years and shared why it's important for TU's campus.

"TU is the only law school in the nation that's on a reservation, so it's very important for us to bring back this event," said Randy Knight with the Native American Law Students Association. "To bring the tribes back to this land. Making sure that we're recognizing and honoring our people that go here."

Organizers said they hope the event returns every year.