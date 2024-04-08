Annual Trail Of Tears Art Show And Competition To Be Held In Tahlequah

The Trail of Tears Art Show is the longest running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation’s Cultural Programs and Events Project Manager Callie Chunestudy and artist John Gloyne join us to share more about it.

By: News On 6

The 53rd annual Trail of Tears Art Show will be held in Tahlequah this year. The exhibition is the longest running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma.

Historically, Trail of Tears is a term used to describe Native Americans being forced out of their ancestral homelands. Approximately 4,000 Cherokee Nation citizens died during the 1,000 mile march towards Indian Territory, enduring horrific conditions in harsh winters of the 1830s.

Cherokee Nation’s Cultural Programs and Events Project Manager Callie Chunestudy and Trail of Tears Grand Prize Winner, John Gloyne, join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

What does this art show feature?

"So there are 10 categories in this show. It's an inner tribal show. So you'll see pieces ranging from painting, textiles, pottery, basketry, jewelry," Chunestudy said. "It includes a broad range of Native American art forms. The show started as a way to showcase painters, and has just grown from there over the 53 years that it's been open."

How does this show pay homage to history?

"Along with it being titled that, we have a special award, like I said, called the Trail of Tears award, for any piece that has the theme of removal across any tribe. It doesn't have to be specifically Cherokee or a five tribes tribe. Our Trail of Tears award winner this year was an Oneida artist for a really nice piece," Chunestudy explained.