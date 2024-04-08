Sand Springs Students View Solar Eclipse

Teachers across Green Country were able to have science class outside on Monday to view the eclipse. Students in Sand Springs all had their glasses ready to go to be able to watch.

"Looking at the sun, seeing what it's all about," said fifth-grader Charles Litterell.

Fifth grade teacher at Garfield STEAM Academy, Sarah Coonce says she got goosebumps watching her students get so excited to go outside and view the eclipse.

She says she's spent time explaining to them about how it all works.

"What our fifth grade will be doing is every fifteen minutes, we will be breaking it down, they'll be stopping, and they'll have to sit down and write the time and draw what they are seeing through their glasses," she said.

She says as she moves more into her lessons on the eclipse and how they happen, the students will have a better understanding because there's not a more hands-on opportunity like this one.

"You don't get that hands on experience like when you're talking about matter, or even motion, so to be able to witness this, and for them to go oh yea we talked about that, it's like a once in a lifetime for a fifth grade teacher, we don't get that very often," she said.

Students like Mashayla English know they'll be a lot older before it happens again, so they were grateful to be able to take a look and enjoy the eclipse while learning with their classmates.

"I love like watching videos about science, but I didn't think a solar eclipse would really actually happen, and it's really cool we actually get the glasses to see them," she said.