'A New Move': Tulsa Pride Announces Changes To Pride Parade Date

The summer heat is part of the reason Oklahomans for Equality has decided to change Tulsa Pride, to happen later in the year.

When Eddie Carreno with Oklahomans for Equality stepped outside on Tuesday, he said it was pretty warm.

“I can tell that the heat is coming, it’s gonna be a hot summer,” he said.

But not nearly as bad as the end of June. That’s part of the reason Oklahomans for Equality has decided to change Tulsa Pride.

“We’ll get to celebrate two months, June and October,” said Carreno.

The center will still have some smaller events during Pride Month in June, but the parade will be moving to October, another Pride-friendly month

“It aligns with National LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day,” said Carreno.

Carreno says it's for everyone's safety and comfort.

“In the past, we have had a lot of issues with heat-related incidents, and it’s always been a big, big issue at Pride,” he said.

But it also gives them more time to plan.

“Of course, Pride will happen, it's one of our staple events, and this also gives us an opportunity to reimagine how Pride will happen, this is a new move,” he said.

So while the date may have changed, the commitment to celebrating equality and love will remain the same.

Carreno says normally they have their annual Equality Gala in the spring, but that’s also been pushed back to June 22nd.

