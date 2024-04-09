Broken Arrow Couple Find Robin And Dove Living Together In Yard

Just outside their window live their two new residents--a robin and a dove perched in their nests next to one another. Elvin says the two have shared the space above their ceiling fan for almost three weeks.

A Broken Arrow couple noticed they had new guests living in their backyard.

It's a robin and a dove, and it appears the two have become very close friends.

We learn early on about the importance of sharing, but it's not always easy.

For Pat Wells and her husband Elvin, it's been no problem sharing their home.

"We told our family we have a duplex now," Pat said while laughing.

Just outside their window live their two new residents--a robin and a dove perched in their nests next to one another.

Elvin says the two have shared the space above their ceiling fan for almost three weeks.

"We have never heard of anything like that or seen anything like that, and the fact that they just get along,” Elvin said. “When it started out, it was kind of shaky, but they grew to bond with each other. They have really been together. It seems like they complement each other and get along, just help one another out."

Just as the two birds sit in their nests, Elvin and Pat sit and watch.

"This is what they do. They sit very still, and they sit on their eggs,” said Pat. “Every once in a while, the robin will fly off and come back, but they are so peaceful, and it gives you a peaceful feeling just watching them."

Peaceful because no feathers are ruffled from sharing the same space.

"If two different birds, species can get along and come together, everyone can,” said Elvin. “I mean, it doesn't matter if you are human or animals, it's just a beautiful thing."

We can all learn to accept everyone--with open arms and, in this case--open wings.

"It's just like the world is okay," Pat said.

