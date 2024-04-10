Adaptive Adventures Offers Variety Of Activities For Young People With Physical Challenges

Adaptive Adventures is an event held twice a year by The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. The event provides young people with experiences in a variety of adaptive sports and recreation activities.

By: News On 6

Image Provided By: The Center

Adaptive Adventures invites youth from Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and from The Center to participate. It’s also an opportunity to promote disability inclusion and awareness within their communities.

Image Provided By: The Center

The hope is that Adaptive Adventures will inspire a world that is inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to everyone.

The Center’s Youth Services Program Coordinator and some of the Adaptive Adventures’ participants join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share their excitement about this upcoming event.

