Mental Competency Hearing Set For Man Accused Of Fatal 2021 Crash In Skiatook

By: News On 6

A mental competency hearing will be scheduled for a man accused of causing two head-on crashes that killed another man.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Jacob Gilmartin crashed head-on into Clifton Smith in Skiatook in 2021.

Investigators said Gilmartin was high on drugs and speeding at the time.

Gilmartin was initially arrested in connection with the crash but later released after tribal prosecutors did not file charges.

He then his a dump truck driver head-on, but Gilmartin was badly hurt in that crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Now his family says because of injuries from that second crash, he has the cognitive capacity of a child.

Gilmartin is charged with second-degree murder.



