News On 6 Highlights: Eclipse Coverage, The Outsiders Musical Premiere, Army National Guard In Kosovo

Just this week, we've brought you images of a total solar eclipse over parts of the state, live coverage from The Outsiders Musical premiere in New York and stories of Oklahomans serving in the Army National Guard in Kosovo.

Friday, April 12th 2024, 4:35 pm

By: News On 6


At News On 6, we work hard to bring you stories of Oklahoma's Own from all around the world.

Photojournalist Jon Jussero shared some of those moments this week on News On 6.

To see our coverage of the total solar eclipse, CLICK HERE. To view Craig Day's and Reagan Ledbetter's series in Kosovo, CLICK HERE.

