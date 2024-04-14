Authorities Respond To Fire, Downed Powerlines In SW Tulsa

Authorities are responding to downed powerlines in a backyard in southwest Tulsa.

The scene is near South 33rd West Avenue and Interstate 44.

A fire caused the downed powerlines, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. The fire may have started on the porch, according to the fire department, and caused flames and heavy smoke.

Five houses lost power due to this incident, PSO is on the scene and working to restore power.

According to responders, one person was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.