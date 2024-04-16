Tulsa County Election Board Hears Eligibility Case For County Commissioner Candidate

The Tulsa County Election Board rejected a complaint that a Democrat candidate for County Commissioner wasn’t eligible to be on the ballot because of his residency.

Candidate Maria Barnes contested the voter registration of James Rea, who is one of her opponents in a three-way Democrat primary election June 3rd.

The other Democrat, Sarah Gray, helped Barnes make her case against Rea, after a bout of laryngitis left Barnes unable to voice her complaint.

Gray produced documents suggesting Rea hasn’t lived in Commission District Two for the full six months required to run.

Reas’ attorney had documents showing Rea registered to vote, changed the address on his driver's license and changed his mailing address on October 2nd, which was the deadline to qualify for election.

Rea said he moved in order to run for election. He is Chief Deputy County Commissioner, serving under Karen Keith, who is not seeking re-election while she runs for Tulsa Mayor.

Barnes is a former Tulsa City Councilor, and Gray is a political activist who has not been elected before.

The testimony included package delivery receipts and photos Rea took while moving to prove he was living at the new address by the deadline.

The election board voted to reject the contest of eligibility. “I’m still on the ballot, that’s great news and I’m eager to get on with the campaign,” said Rea.

Gray, speaking for Barnes, said she would consider an appeal in court, after not being satisfied that Rea actually was living where he said he was. “Had we not brought this to the election board, we don’t think the conversation would have ever been had,” said Gray.