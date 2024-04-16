Red Cross Gives Advice For Apartment Residents Ahead Of Severe Storm Season

The Red Cross says if you live in an apartment or condo, the same basic rules apply, about getting to the lowest level and stay away from windows.

When severe storms hit, knowing where to take shelter is critical.

But it can be challenging to know where to go for those who live in an apartment or condo.

The Red Cross says if you live in an apartment or condo, the same basic rules apply, about getting to the lowest level and stay away from windows.

When storms hit, some people, like Erica Soto, aren't sure what to do.

"I was in the kitchen one time because I was freaking out, and then I thought, well, me and my dogs are in the kitchen, we're gonna die," said Soto.

Soto lives in an apartment, and she's on the first floor, but her bathroom is on the exterior wall, so she felt like taking cover in her kitchen was the safest option.

"My bathroom is on the edge of the building, so I don't know where to go, because I don't want to be in the center, because my stove and my refrigerator falling on me," she said.

Matt Trotter with the Red Cross says the most important thing for severe weather is having a plan head of time.

"When you're living in an apartment or a condo, and maybe you are up on a high floor, you want to get as far down as you can before a tornado comes, so think about it ahead of time, figure out where there are spaces on lower floors, that you might be able to get to quickly," he said.

He says if you can't get down to the lowest floor, at least go to an interior room with no windows.

He thinks it's a good idea to know a neighbor on the first floor who would be willing to let you go there until the threat passes.

"You might have people who live in your building on a lower floor; it might be safer in their unit, so maybe you want to meet them ahead of time to see if they have a safe space for you during a tornado," he said.