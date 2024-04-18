LaFlore Co. District Attorney Seeks Higher Bond For Man Accused Of Driving Drunk, Killing 4-Year-Old Boy

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 5:16 pm
The LeFlore County district attorney wants a higher bond for a man accused of driving drunk and killing a four-year-old boy.
LeFlore County district attorney Kevin Merritt says in his filing that the suspect, 18-year-old Miguel Reyes, could escape to Mexico if he gets out of jail.
Reyes is charged with first-degree manslaughter, drunk driving, and reckless driving.
Investigators say Reyes was drunk driving a car along Highway 270 and 250th Avenue on April 14th when troopers say he drove through a family’s backyard, hitting and killing a four-year-old boy who was playing outside.
The family has identified the child as Josh Janway.
Family members say Josh was a happy and energetic child who loved playing with monster trucks, race cars and dinosaurs.
Reyes’ bond hearing is set for Monday morning.
