Festival In Sand Springs Brings Communities Together, Highlights Local Businesses

April 20 marks the 35th year for the Sand Springs Herbal Affair Festival. It brings a lot of people into downtown Sand Springs.

Downtown Sand Springs will be transformed into a space that brings community, plant lovers, and families together. The City of Sand Springs said more than 25,000 people attended the festival last year.

Chloe Haroldson with the city said the growth is a testament of the community. The Herbal Affair Festival started years ago when a group of women decided to sell their plants from their garden club.

Three decades later, there are more than 130 vendors. But it's about more than plants. People at the event can also enjoy a kids' zone, petting zoo, the Sand Springs Animal Welfare adoption area, and food.

"It's a really easily assessible place to come. And it's not really about profit for the city so much as it is for our local businesses, making sure that they're getting their, you know, share of this foot traffic and the patronage as well. So, it's a big deal for them and a lot of people look forward to it," Haroldson said.

Admission is free. There's even a shuttle that will take you to the event from Charles Page High School if you're looking for somewhere to park.