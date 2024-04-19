How To Help Your Pet Get Through Allergies

Have your pets been itching uncontrollably? What can be done to help them survive spring in Oklahoma? Dr. Rebekah Hartfield is a veterinarian in Holdenville and she joins us with some help!

What are some signs of allergies in animals?

"So the big thing is that people come in here and they say, 'My dog is just driving me nuts. They're itching like crazy. I cannot get any sleep.' And a lot of times they'll just see itching. They'll see loss of hair, so alopecia. And then there'll be licking. Sometimes they'll be licking those paws just constantly and create some sores. And then another big one is allergies can lead to vomiting and diarrhea. So that is also a big, common sign. So a big one that I see as well is the owners will say, 'They have hair loss all over the top of their tail head.' And a lot of times, that's a big indicator of fleas," Dr. Hartfield said.

When should you see a vet for your pet's allergies?

"I think it's great to come see me or your veterinarian whenever they're itching a lot and they start to lose that hair. Because what can happen is that the dog can itch so much that it can actually lead to secondary bacterial infection, like a staph infection or a hotspot. And that can become an issue where they're going to need something a little bit stronger than at-home Benadryl. And they're going to need antibiotics for sure," Dr. Hartfield explained.

What are some allergy treatment options for pets?

"So we are limited somewhat to what we can treat in animals. A lot of times people at home like to use things like Benadryl and Zyrtec, but a lot of times that doesn't cut it. The big one with fleas is, we have to control those fleas and we have to prevent (fleas). What I see a lot is people will put their dog on a flea and tick preventative, then they stop seeing the fleas so they stop giving it. And then they see fleas again. The point with a flea and tick preventative (is) we never want to see a flea. If you don't want to see a flea, keep them on that preventative year round, especially in Oklahoma when our weather is going up and down like it is now," Dr. Hartfield said.