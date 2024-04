A dog on a motorcycle is not something you see every day. Jennifer Gilbert snapped this photo on the BA Thursday afternoon of a dog whose name we've learned is Truman.

By: News On 6

Image Provided By: Jennifer Gilbert

And, yes, he is riding on the back, seated in a baby seat and wearing goggles.