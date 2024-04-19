'It's Going To Be Another Great Test': FC Tulsa Hosts Charleston Battery On Saturday

FC Tulsa looks to extend its unbeaten streak to 3 straight matches.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

After two weeks of playing on the road, FC Tulsa finally returns to the confines of ONEOK Field on Saturday night for the club's second home match of the season. But this will be a huge test for Tulsa, as Charleston Battery, who is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference, comes to town.

Tulsa enters Saturday's match with just 4 USL matches under its belt, with 1 win, 1 loss and 2 draws. The club does have some momentum heading into Saturday night, as it is riding a two-match unbeaten streak. Charleston has already played 7 matches and has picked up 4 wins. The Battery also ranks second in the USL in goals scored.

The two clubs played a pair of matches in the 2023 season, with Charleston winning both matches 2-1. The Battery leads the all-time series 3W-1L-0D.

Not only is FC Tulsa looking to extend its unbeaten streak, it's also looking to build some momentum before heading out on the road for two more matches.

The club held a training session Friday morning at ONEOK Field, and News On 6 caught up with head coach Mario Sanchez to get his thoughts before Saturday's match.



