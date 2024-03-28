ONEOK Field Hosting High School Baseball With Free Admission

Collinsville plays Rejoice Christian on Thursday and on Friday, Tulsa NOAH plays Wagoner and Coweta plays Oologah.

By: News On 6

Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Tulsa Drillers are hosting a high school baseball series at ONEOK Field.

Collinsville plays Rejoice Christian on Thursday and on Friday, Tulsa NOAH plays Wagoner and Coweta plays Oologah.

Admission to all of the games is free.

The Drillers will play their first home game on April 9th against the Arkansas Travelers.