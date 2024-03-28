ONEOK Field Hosting High School Baseball With Free Admission

Collinsville plays Rejoice Christian on Thursday and on Friday, Tulsa NOAH plays Wagoner and Coweta plays Oologah.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 5:46 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Tulsa Drillers are hosting a high school baseball series at ONEOK Field.

Admission to all of the games is free.

The Drillers will play their first home game on April 9th against the Arkansas Travelers.

