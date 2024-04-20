Coney Island, Swigs Sports Bar Opens At Tulsa's Osage Casino

Tulsa's Osage Casino and Hotel is expanding its food and drink options.

By: News On 6

Coney Island is a classic Tulsa restaurant that will be added to the casino.

They'll have a full menu of New York-style coneys and famous chili.

There's also a new sports bar called Swigs that has a live performance stage and a huge screen wall for sports fans.

"With our Swigs, we have a very big video board that you can watch sports, you can host the Super Bowl, it just really elevates the experience," said casino General Manager Jeff Bailey. "And with Coney, it gives our guests that classic nostalgic eatery that many Tulsans have been able to enjoy for generations."

Both Coney Island and Swigs are open.