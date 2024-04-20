Broken Arrow Students Raise Money To Send 6-Year-Old With Brain Tumor To Disney World

Brooklyn, 6, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and student council members and leadership students spent the school year raising money to grant her wish. 

Friday, April 19th 2024, 10:03 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow High School is helping Make-A-Wish grant a little girl's dream.

Brooklyn, 6, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and student council members and leadership students spent the school year raising money to grant her wish. 

"Brooklyn is wishing to go to Disney World, which is an amazing wish. She is a princess fanatic, so she's going to get to meet all the Disney princesses," said Director of Philanthropy Erin Nantois. 

Students raised almost $7,500 for Brooklyn.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 19th, 2024

April 20th, 2024

April 20th, 2024

April 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024