Broken Arrow Students Raise Money To Send 6-Year-Old With Brain Tumor To Disney World

Broken Arrow High School is helping Make-A-Wish grant a little girl's dream.

Brooklyn, 6, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and student council members and leadership students spent the school year raising money to grant her wish.

"Brooklyn is wishing to go to Disney World, which is an amazing wish. She is a princess fanatic, so she's going to get to meet all the Disney princesses," said Director of Philanthropy Erin Nantois.

Students raised almost $7,500 for Brooklyn.