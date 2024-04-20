Jenks Man Sentenced To 19.5 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI Crash In 2019

Prosecutors said Bradley Wofford was high on meth when he rear-ended Scotty Dilbeck in June of 2019.

A federal judge sentenced a Jenks man to almost 20 years in prison for killing a man in a car crash while under the influence.

Both were driving on Highway 412 when an accident down the road caused Dilbeck to slow down, but Wofford did not.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Wofford has been convicted of driving under the influence four other times before the crash.