Upcoming Gala Supporting Links Programs

The Links Gala is coming up, and organizers Joel-Lyn McCormick and Felicia Jones-Senter joined News On 6 to promote the event.

By: News On 6

"Our organization is a circle of friends focused on serving our individual communities," McCormick said. "We serve our communities in five different areas, uh services to you. So, programs that promote supporting young people going into schools, mentoring national trends and services, get out vote [...] activities that involve health and human services, international trends and services, and the arts. And so we're really a group of civic minded women."

The Links Gala proceeds will go to support their programs and initiatives.

"We're honoring some civic leaders and one community entity and this gala will help us with scholarships," Jones-Senter said. "We're giving four scholarships to some high school students and they will be in attendance on Friday night as well. So we will get to present them with their scholarships, have a good time, but also give back to the community and give scholarships to some deserving high school students."

