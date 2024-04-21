2 Injured After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa

Saturday, April 20th 2024, 9:30 pm
A crash involving a motorcycle left two people injured in Tulsa Saturday night, police say.
Tulsa Police said the crash occurred near 51st and Memorial around 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said a sedan and three-wheeled motorcycle collided and two people were being checked out for injuries.
TPD said the road will reopen soon as the investigation at the scene is almost completed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
April 20th, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024