2 Injured After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa

A crash involving a motorcycle left two people injured in Tulsa Saturday night, police say.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said the crash occurred near 51st and Memorial around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said a sedan and three-wheeled motorcycle collided and two people were being checked out for injuries.

TPD said the road will reopen soon as the investigation at the scene is almost completed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.