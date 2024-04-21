2 Injured After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa

A crash involving a motorcycle left two people injured in Tulsa Saturday night, police say.

Saturday, April 20th 2024, 9:30 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A crash involving a motorcycle left two people injured in Tulsa Saturday night, police say.

Tulsa Police said the crash occurred near 51st and Memorial around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said a sedan and three-wheeled motorcycle collided and two people were being checked out for injuries.

TPD said the road will reopen soon as the investigation at the scene is almost completed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 20th, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024