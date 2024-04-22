Williams Companies Volunteers At Euchee Butterfly Farm

Employees with the Williams Companies spent the day volunteering at the Euchee Butterfly Farm in Bixby. The company will be volunteering all week at more than 100 projects across the country.

The land that the Euchee Butterfly Farm sits on is important to all of the work being done there.

"This land that we're standing on was my great-grandmother's original allotment from 1899 when she was 16 years old. Her father was born on the Trail of Tears during removal from our homelands," said director Jane Breckinridge.

To honor those who came before her, Breckinridge is dedicated to helping educate people on the plants and animals on the land.

Since last September, the farm says the population of the Monarch Butterly has gone down by 90 percent.

"To be able to share and spread the word about the importance of protecting pollinators and trying to support and protect the habitat that makes their lives possible," Breckinridge said.

Breckinridge says when people come to volunteer it helps empower them to take care of their own land, no matter the size.

Volunteers like Danielle Walker with the Williams Companies worked in the flower beds and organized and cataloged seeds.

"I volunteered specifically for this project because I just love working in the garden and dirt, and I want to help our native species continue to thrive in the area," Walker said.

Walker says it's important to get out and help in the community where you live and work.

"We want to be good neighbors, wherever we live and operate; we don't just want to be a company; we want to be responsible stewards," she said.

The company will be volunteering all week at more than 100 projects across the country.