Animal Rescue In Tulsa Holding Fundraiser In Effort To Save More Pets

Oklahoma Pet Collective Society has saved over 850 animals since it began in December 2020. Shaunda Richardson from OPCS introduces us to one adoptable pet and talks about their 2nd annual fundraiser, Raise The Woof.

By: News On 6

OPCS is a facility and foster-based rescue in Tulsa. About 80-percent of its intakes are strays. The rescue also takes in surrenders and dogs from kill shelters across Oklahoma.

The rescue currently has around 75 dogs and typically has 60 to 80 dogs at any given time.

One dog housed at OPCS is Athena, a 4-year-old lab and pit mix. She has been at OPCS for over 1,021 days. Athena is described as sweet, affectionate and smart. She is looking for her forever home.

On the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Shaunda Richardson from OPCS introduces Athena and talks about their 2nd annual fundraiser, Raise The Woof.