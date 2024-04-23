TPD: 3-Year-Old Child In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

Tulsa police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition on Tuesday after his mother accidentally hit him with her car in their driveway.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police say the accident happened at 11th and Sheridan when the woman was going to pick up another child from school.

Police say the woman was backing out of the driveway and the boy's father was holding him and they were on the porch, but then he broke free and ran behind the passenger's side of the van, where his mother couldn't see him.

Police say as she was backing into the street and turning, the front fender knocked him down, and then the front wheel rolled over him.

Police say he has massive internal injuries and head injuries.

Police say EMSA had taken the boy to the hospital before the fire department and police got there.

Police say cases like this are heartbreaking and it's important to remember how fast kids can move and always pay extra attention when you're behind the wheel.

"Just always be diligent when you’re backing out in a vehicle," said Captain Andy Mackenzie. “Make sure you check all your mirrors and look. In this instance, it’s still being investigated but it sounds like a tragedy."

Police don't expect any charges to be filed.

A neighbor says this is a great family and their heart breaks for them.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.