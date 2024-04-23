Berryhill High School Students Raising Money For Make-A-Wish

Berryhill High School students are trying to raise $10,000 to make a little girl's wish come true.

The students are hosting several events this week, including a skate night, dodgeball tournament, and a car show. All the proceeds will go towards sending a five-year-old girl and her family to Disney World.

Little Remy has a heart condition.

"Everyone has really came together, worked hard, like put in out countless like volunteer hours money like everything and just the joy when she comes in, it will all be worth it," said Ruby Piccolo, a student at the high school.