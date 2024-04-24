Oklahoma District Attorney's Claim Loopholes In Senate Bill 1470 Could Give Criminal's Lighter Sentences

The state senate has voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of legislation that some lawmakers say protects victims.

-

The state senate has voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of legislation that some lawmakers say protects victims.

But, district attorneys in Oklahoma said it could give criminals lighter sentences.

Senate Bill 1470 was a bill that would allow more discretion in sentencing for victims of domestic abuse, who then go on to commit crimes.

It passed the legislature but the governor vetoed it and now the legislature is halfway towards overriding his veto.

Some district attorneys said it had loopholes that would allow criminals to more easily claim they were abused and get lesser sentences.

The Senate President said a companion bill was in place to fix all those issues, but the Governor didn't ask anyone before the veto.

"What we had concerns was, individuals abusing this law, individuals who are not necessarily victims, but who claim to be victims, that's what our concern was," said Jack Thorp with the District Attorneys Council.

"The Governor has zero communication with me, his public safety lead had zero communication with me, his staff had zero communication. there's obviously a target on senate bills by the Governor, he's already vetoed 8 of them," said Greg Treat, Senate President Pro-Temp.

The house would also have to vote on the override for it to take effect.

Tulsa Representative Monroe Nichols expressed his frustration with the Governor's veto of legislation that came out of bipartisan talks.