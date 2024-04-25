Town Rallies Behind Fired Fairfax Physician

Former patients and friends are asking for answers after a longtime physician assistant was let go from his job at Fairfax Community Hospital. A crowd gathered outside the hospital on Wednesday to show support for the employee.

Tom Engel says he was not given a reason for being terminated after working for 14 years at the hospital. Engel says his attorney told him not to talk on camera but told News On 6 he is heartbroken.

The hospital’s board met on Wednesday but did not answer questions or return calls about the situation. Supporters of Engel packed the parking lot.

“He’s my friend, he’s everyone’s friend around here,” said Naoma Keeler, a former patient. “We all love him.”

Paula McDaniel has also had many visits with Engel.

“I’ve had a broken wrist, a broken ankle, a broken knee and he’s been there for every one of them,” said McDaniel.

She says Engel has meant much more to Fairfax than just a medical professional.

“He helps our community with sporting events, he opens his home for the holidays, he will help people who don’t have insurance,” said McDaniel. “He is just part of us.”

The crowd wants to know a reason for the decision. Some say they will consider going to different hospitals moving forward.