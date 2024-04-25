Muscogee Nation Holds Honor Walk To Recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Muscogee Nation held an honor walk on Wednesday in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

By: News On 6

Participants were asked to wear denim because today is also National Denim Day.

The event raises awareness for sexual assault victims each year.

"We've had a lineup of events for this month, we started out with different pop up booths and we visited the clinics and hospitals across our reservation as well as another honor walk that took place in Eufala."

The Tribe's Center for Victim Services put on the event that was held at the College of the Muscogee Nation in Okmulgee.