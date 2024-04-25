New Barn At Tulsa Zoo Creates More Space For Elephants

The new Elephant Preserve Barn is now open at the Tulsa Zoo. The 36,000 square foot enclosure has space inside and outside.

By: News On 6

Guests at the zoo can also go inside and see how the zookeepers take care of the elephants.

The zoo currently has three Asian elephants, but the new space will give them enough room to bring more elephants to Tulsa.

Once the Tulsa Zoo gets more elephants, it can participate in an elephant breeding program.