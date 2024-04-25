Theatre Tulsa To Debut New Show Inspired By 'The Little Mermaid'

"Once On This Island" runs from April 26 through May 5. We were joined by the director of the show Obum Ukabam, along with actress Anna Joie, who plays one of the goddesses.

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 9:19 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Theatre Tulsa is getting ready for the debut of its new show inspired by The Little Mermaid. It's called "Once On This Island."

Thursday morning we were joined by the director of the show Obum Ukabam, along with actress Anna Joie, who plays one of the goddesses.

"Once On This Island" opens Friday night. It runs from April 26 through May 5.

For ticket information, you can visit the Tulsa Performing Arts Center box office, or click here to visit the Theatre Tulsa website.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 25th, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024