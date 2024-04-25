Theatre Tulsa To Debut New Show Inspired By 'The Little Mermaid'

"Once On This Island" runs from April 26 through May 5. We were joined by the director of the show Obum Ukabam, along with actress Anna Joie, who plays one of the goddesses.

By: News On 6

Theatre Tulsa is getting ready for the debut of its new show inspired by The Little Mermaid. It's called "Once On This Island."

"Once On This Island" opens Friday night. It runs from April 26 through May 5.

For ticket information, you can visit the Tulsa Performing Arts Center box office, or click here to visit the Theatre Tulsa website.